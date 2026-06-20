Treated Drinking Water Supplied Across Mangaluru City Corporation Limits

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) has clarified that drinking water supplied to residents within its jurisdiction is treated at water purification plants before being distributed to households. The Corporation added that it conducts periodic water quality tests across all wards to ensure that the water supplied meets prescribed safety and quality standards.

According to a press release issued by the MCC Commissioner, complaints were recently received regarding the supply of contaminated water to a few houses in the Nodu Lane, Bhattagudde 5th Cross Road area under Ward No. 31. Taking immediate note of the matter, MCC officials visited the locality and carried out an inspection of the water supply network.

During the inspection, the officials identified a leakage in the pipeline, which was found to be the source of the problem. The damaged portion was repaired without delay, and the necessary corrective action was completed to restore proper water supply to the affected area.

The Corporation reiterated that drinking water is released for distribution only after it undergoes all required purification and quality checks. It further assured residents that treated drinking water is being supplied across all wards within the MCC limits.

Residents experiencing any water supply-related difficulties have been advised to contact the Corporation’s helpline at 0824-2220303, the Commissioner said in the release.