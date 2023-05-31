Tredicina in preparation for St Anthony’s Annual feast commences at Milagres

Mangaluru: As the solemn annual feast of St Anthony of Padua is within the site, Tredicina-a 13-day long novena to the popular saint began on May 31, 2023, in Milagres Church, Mangaluru.

Rev. Fr Paul Sebastian D’Souza, Valencia inaugurated the Tredicina by lighting the lamp along with Rev. Fr J B Crasta, director, St Anthony Charitable Institutions, Jeppu, and Rev. Fr Avinash Pais, assistant director of the ashram.

On the first day of the novena, the mass was celebrated by Fr Paul Sebastian Dsouza for the intentions of the religious. He preached on the theme “Mother Mary, the woman of the Word of God.”

Hundreds of devotees participated in the devotion.

The 13-day novena in preparation for the annual feast of St Anthony will go up to June 12.

Most Rev. Dr Ignatius D’Souza, Bishop of Bareilly and Most Rev. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore will be the main celebrants for the main festive Holy Mass on June 13, 2023, at Jeppu Ashram and Milagres Church respectively.

The Concluding Celebrations of the Post-Centenary Silver Jubilee of St Anthony’s Charitable Institutions will coincide on the same day.

Report & Photos: Canara Communication Centre, Mangalore

Like this: Like Loading...