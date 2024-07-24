Tremors shake Sangli residents in Maha, no casualties

Sangli (Maharashtra): Thousands of villagers in Warnali and surroundings in Maharashtra’s Sangli district were shaken in their sleep when mild tremors, measuring 3.0 on the Richter scale, jolted them awake early on Wednesday, officials said here.

The officials said that the tremors were experienced at around 4.47 a.m. for several seconds in Warnali in the Miraj taluka.

The tremors were also felt in Warnali’s vicinity of more than 8 km, including the Chandoli Dam, which is overflowing with water being discharged.

There are no reports of any casualties or damage due to the pre-dawn mild earthquake in the rain-battered region of western Maharashtra.

More details are awaited, said an official of the district disaster management authority.

On July 10, Hingoli and parts of the Marathwada-Vidarbha region were rocked by tremors measuring 4.5 on the Richter Scale, and panicked people had run out of their homes, but there was no damage or casualties.