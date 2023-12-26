Trial run of Mangaluru Central-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express held

Mangaluru: The trial run of the Mangaluru-Madgaon semi-high-speed Vande Bharat Express was held on Tuesday as the train departed from Mangaluru Central Railway Station at approximately 8:30 am to reach Madgaon railway at around 1 pm. Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, railway officials and local leaders were present. The MP even inspected the railway platforms 4 and 5 works at the Mangaluru Central Railway Station.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate of two Amrit Bharat trains and five Vande Bharat trains on December 30 at Ayodhya.

A function will be held at the Mangaluru Central railway station.

Meanwhile, Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has welcomed the introduction of Vande Bharat Express train between Mangaluru and Madgaon stations. Goa is one of the favourite tourist destinations of the people of Mangaluru and Dakshina Kannada district, considering its proximity to the district. KCCI had been relentlessly pushing for the need for the Vande Bharat trains between these destinations in different forums, including the meetings conducted by the Divisional Railway Users Consultative Committee (DRUCC) at Palakkad, where KCCI is one of the nominated associations, said Ananthesh V Prabhu, president, KCCI.