Tribal Welfare Board case: BJP to lay siege to CM’s residence in Bengaluru on July 3

Shivamogga: Karnataka BJP president B.Y. Vijayendra announced on Saturday that the party legislators and workers would lay siege to the residence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah demanding the resignations of Minister for Medical Education Sharan Prakash Patil and Chairman of the tribal board Basavaraja Daddal in connection with the alleged multi-crore Tribal Welfare Board scam.

The alleged scam came to light following the suicide of Chandrashekaran (50), who was working as an account superintendent in the tribal board. He was allegedly pressured to move large sums of money to various illegal accounts and committed suicide because of it.

Speaking to reporters here, Vijayendra said, “On July 3, all MLAs, MLCs will lay siege to the residence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.”

After the BJP’s agitation, the resignation of Minister B. Nagendra had been taken. However, the SIT has not bothered to investigate Nagendra till now. In continuation of our agitation we will lay siege It’s not only Minister Sharan Prakash Patil or MLA Basavaraja Daddal, even CM Siddaramaiah must resign, Vijayendra stated.

They have looted the money reserved for scheduled tribes. Siddaramaiah himself is in charge of the finance portfolio. “How can a scam amounting to Rs 187 crore take place during the Lok Sabha election without the knowledge of the Chief Minister?” Vijayendra questioned.

The BJP had staged a statewide agitation on Friday. The party workers had laid siege to the district commissioners offices across the state. The struggle against the tribal welfare board scam will continue. The suicide note of Chandrasekar contains many facts but the state government has not taken it seriously, Vijayendra stated.



