Tribal welfare Board case: Siddaramaiah should quit, says Pralhad Joshi

Hubballi: Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Pralhad Joshi, stated on Saturday in Hubballi that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should tender his resignation taking moral responsibility for the irregularities in the tribal welfare Board.

Talking to reporters, Pralhad Joshi stated, “The tribal welfare Board scandal is the biggest scandal and it is not possible that it had taken place without knowledge of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

“The state’s finance portfolio is held by CM Siddaramaiah. How is it possible to transfer crores to different accounts without his knowledge?

“If it has taken place without his knowledge, it should be assumed that CM Siddaramaiah is incapable of handling the administration. Hence, CM Siddaramaiah should tender his resignation.”

The alleged scam in the Board came to light following the suicide of Chandrasekaran (50), who was working as an Account Superintendent in the tribal welfare Board. He was allegedly under pressure to move large sums of money to various illegal accounts.

Minister B. Nagendra was asked to resign from his post in the backdrop of allegations against him and sources say he is facing threat of arrest by the CBI.



