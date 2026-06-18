Trinamool crisis escalates as ex-treasurer seeks freeze on Rs 675-cr party account

Kolkata: The internal crisis in the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has now spilled over to the party’s finances, with the former treasurer Aroop Biswas writing to a private bank and seeking an immediate restriction on operations in the party’s bank account.

In the letter, which came to light on Thursday, Biswas, who is a former TMC minister, requested the bank authorities to stop withdrawals and maintain the status quo in the account until the ongoing dispute over the party’s leadership and control is resolved.

The development assumes significance as the TMC had announced an organisational reshuffle on June 5 following its Assembly election defeat, naming former MP Subhasish Chakraborty as the new treasurer in place of Biswas. However, in his communication to the bank, Biswas asserted that he continues to be the party’s treasurer.

The TMC maintains an account at the Central Plaza branch of a private bank. According to the audit report submitted by the party to the Election Commission, the account holds deposits worth Rs 675 crore. Although Biswas’ letter was dated June 12, it was received by the bank on June 16.

In the letter, Biswas pointed to the uncertainty arising from competing claims within the party. He said rival groups were asserting themselves as the legitimate representatives of the TMC, creating confusion over who was authorised to operate the party’s bank account. He urged the bank to prevent withdrawals or other transactions by unauthorised individuals and also sought safeguards against the misuse of cheques that he had signed in advance.

“I, Aroop Biswas, acting in my capacity as the Treasurer of the All India Trinamool Congress (hereinafter referred to as ‘AITC’), write to bring to your attention a serious dispute presently prevailing concerning the authority and control of the affairs of AITC,” he wrote in the letter.

“At present, rival groups are claiming to be the legitimate representatives and office bearers of AITC, resulting in uncertainty regarding the authority of persons who may seek to operate the bank accounts maintained in the name of AITC,” he further wrote.

“In order to safeguard the funds of the organisation and prevent any unauthorised withdrawals, transfers, encumbrances or other transactions, I request your good office to maintain status quo and refrain from permitting any debit transactions or changes in operational mandates in respect of the following account maintained with your branch until the dispute is duly resolved or appropriate directions are issued by the competent authority,” the letter stated.

Reacting to the development, Subhasish Chakraborty told a section of media persons, “I do not know anything about this. However, I am the treasurer of the state organisation. Aroop was the treasurer of the All India Trinamool Congress.”

When asked whether the All India Trinamool Congress and the state unit maintained separate bank accounts, Chakraborty replied, “There is only one account.”

The controversy comes amid an escalating split within the TMC following its Assembly election defeat. The party is now effectively divided into three camps: rebel MLAs in the state Assembly, rebel MPs in the Lok Sabha, and the faction led by Mamata Banerjee. With defections continuing, questions are being raised over which group will ultimately secure control of the party’s election symbol and financial assets.

MPs aligned with Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, whose faction of the TMC merged with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), have maintained that they will continue their efforts to claim the TMC symbol. Meanwhile, MLAs aligned with Leader of the Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee have asserted that they represent the “real Trinamool”.

Biswas’ move has also triggered political speculation as he was widely perceived to be aligned with Mamata Banerjee during the ongoing rebellion. Although he was removed as treasurer during the June 5 organisational reshuffle, he was retained as a party general secretary.

Biswas had remained largely absent from public view following the arrest of his brother Swarup Biswas and after being summoned by the Bidhannagar Police in connection with the Messi case. After skipping summons on three occasions, the former state sports minister finally appeared before officials at Bidhannagar South Police Station on Thursday.

–IANS

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