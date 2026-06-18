V-P Radhakrishnan to celebrate International Day of Yoga in Leh​

New Delhi: Vice-President C. P. Radhakrishnan will undertake his first official visit to the Union Territory of Ladakh from Friday to Sunday and participate in the International Day of Yoga celebrations in Leh, an official said.​

During the visit, the Vice-President will travel to the Vibrant Village of Lukung on June 20, where he will interact with local Self-Help Groups and witness developmental initiatives being undertaken in the border region under the Vibrant Villages Programme, said an official statement issued on Thursday.​

Later in the day, the Vice-President will pay his respects at the War Memorial, it said.​

On June 21, the Vice President will participate in the International Day of Yoga celebrations in Leh. The event will witness the participation of youth, armed forces personnel, and members of various organisations in promoting the message of holistic health and well-being through yoga, the statement said.​

In another development, Radhakrishnan called upon universities and educational institutions across the country to join the Drug-Free Campus Campaign he launched last year.​

He asked universities to encourage students to actively participate in the campaign. He emphasised that collective action and sustained awareness among the youth are essential to realising the vision of a Drug-Free India.​

In a post on X, the Vice-President said, “I had launched the Drug-Free Campus Campaign and the e-pledge platform at the University of Delhi earlier this year as its Chancellor, urging students to become ambassadors of a Nasha Mukt Bharat and take a stand against the menace of drug abuse.”​

“I am pleased to note that the University has taken a significant step in the right direction for the (Nasha Mukt Parisar Abhiyaan). Through a collective effort, over 53,000 students have taken the mandatory pledge, contributing to the vision of fostering a healthier, stronger, and more prosperous nation,” he said.​

The Vice-President added, “I urge other universities to also join hands in this endeavour and motivate their students to participate in this campaign to realise the goal of Drug-Free India.”​

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