Trinamool legislator quits party after denied ticket to contest Bengal polls

Kolkata: Driven by resentment over being denied a party ticket to contest the upcoming West Bengal Assembly polls, Quazi Abdur Rahim, the outgoing MLA from Baduria Assembly seat in the North 24 Parganas district, quit the Trinamool Congress, on Sunday.

In a lengthy post on his Facebook account, Rahim announced his resignation from all party posts, including his primary membership of the Trinamool Congress.

Ever since the election schedule was announced in West Bengal and Trinamool Congress announced its list of candidates, instances of resentment and protests within the ruling party, have surfaced in several Assembly constituencies.

Baduria Assembly seat has now become the latest addition to this list.

Despite being the incumbent MLA, the Trinamool Congress chose not to field Rahim as a candidate this time around.

According to Trinamool Congress insiders, this decision had been fuelling a resentment in Rahim for quite some time.

Finally, on Sunday morning, Rahim quit the Trinamool Congress.

Severing all ties with the Trinamool Congress, Rahim explicitly said that, given the current political climate, he could no longer reconcile himself with the profound disconnect that has emerged between the party’s stated ideals and its actual reality.

On this day, Rahim shared an emotional message on his Facebook account where he described his decision to quit the Trinamool Congress as extremely “difficult yet principled”.

Reflecting on his long political career, Rahim described the love and blessings of the common people as his sole source of strength.

While explaining his reasons for leaving the party, the outgoing legislator openly vented his frustration regarding the internal atmosphere within the organisation.

He alleged that, for a long time, he had repeatedly raised his voice against various “injustices and unfair practices” prevailing within the Trinamool Congress.

Yet, despite his efforts, the Trinamool Congress leadership failed to take any effective remedial measures.

Rahim said that he felt deeply distressed by this persistent neglect and injustice within the Trinamool Congress.

Following his departure from the Trinamool Congress, intense speculation has already begun regarding which political party Quazi Abdur Rahim might join next.

He has not yet explicitly revealed whether or not he intends to join another political party.

However, Rahim offered this pledge, saying: “I have stood by the people, I stand by them now, and I will continue to stand by them in the future, this is my solemn commitment.”

There was no official statement from the Trinamool Congress leadership following this development.