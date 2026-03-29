KMC Hospital to Hold Free Back and Neck Pain Screening Camp from March 30th

Mangaluru: In a significant initiative aimed at promoting spinal health and early diagnosis, KMC Hospital will be conducting a Free Back and Neck Pain Screening Camp from March 30 to April 15.

The camp is designed to benefit individuals suffering from back pain, neck discomfort, posture-related issues, and other spine-related conditions. With the increasing prevalence of sedentary lifestyles, long working hours, and improper ergonomics, spinal problems have become a common concern among people of all age groups.

During the camp, experienced doctors and specialists will offer comprehensive evaluations, including clinical assessments, guidance on posture correction, lifestyle modifications, and preventive care. Participants will also receive expert advice on managing chronic pain and improving overall spinal health.

The initiative aims to create awareness about the importance of early diagnosis and timely treatment to prevent complications. Individuals experiencing symptoms such as persistent back or neck pain, stiffness, numbness, or discomfort are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity.

The screening camp will be held at KMC Hospital Dr B R Ambedkar Circle from March 30 to April 15, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, and prior registration may be required. Interested individuals are advised to contact the hospital for further details regarding timings and appointments.

This free screening programme reflects KMC’s commitment to community health and its ongoing efforts to provide accessible and quality healthcare services to the public.

For further details, call: 90081 67071 or

Visit KMC Hospital, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Circle, Mangalore.