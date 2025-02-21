Trump statement proves Leftists, Cong were working with foreign forces: Pralhad Joshi

Hubballi: Union Minister for Food, Public Distribution, and Consumer Affairs, Pralhad Joshi, claimed on Friday that former US President Donald Trump’s remarks regarding election funding to India and the subsequent halting of this aid, prove that the Leftists and Congress were working with foreign forces to interfere in the nation’s election process.

Speaking to reporters in Hubballi on Friday, Joshi said, “We don’t know why such huge funds were given. Earlier, one of our MPs had also referred to it. At that time, there was an allegation that certain people sought external assistance to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi. President Trump’s statement and the subsequent stoppage of this aid confirm those charges.”

“The Leftists and Congress have been working with foreign agencies to influence India’s elections,” he claimed.

Condemning the alleged foreign involvement, Joshi said, “This is the most shameful act by these parties. We strongly condemn it. Even regarding Sam Pitroda’s statement, they are now trying to distance themselves. But whenever the situation gets difficult for them, they do the same.”

“Let me remind you that when Rahul Gandhi was the Congress president, he accepted funds from China for his party,” Pralhad Joshi claimed.

“During the Doklam standoff, Rahul Gandhi met the Chinese Ambassador,” he stated.

“If you recall recent history — I’m not talking about 50 years ago, but very recent times — the Congress party has been attempting to use external agencies and foreign funds to interfere in India’s elections. They must apologize to the nation,” he alleged.

Regarding the BJP leaders’ meeting in Bengaluru, Joshi stated, “Since I have to travel to Chandigarh, I will not be going to Bengaluru. Let the state leaders discuss the fight against the corrupt government in Karnataka. Our state office bearers will deliberate on the matter and decide the best strategy.”

When asked about the Greater Bengaluru project, Joshi said, “We strongly oppose the concept of Greater Bengaluru. Our experience in Delhi, which was divided into four parts, has proven to be a failure. Similar divisions in other cities have also been unsuccessful. In this context, we oppose it. We support Bengaluru as envisioned by its founder, Kempe Gowda.”



