Trump warns against communism at North Dakota event

Washington: President Donald Trump used a speech honouring former President Theodore Roosevelt to warn that communism remains the greatest threat facing the United States, invoking Roosevelt’s own writings to reinforce his argument.

Speaking at the dedication of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in Medora, North Dakota, on Wednesday (local time), Trump said Roosevelt’s opposition to communism remained relevant as the United States prepares to mark the 250th anniversary of its independence.

“TR was also a staunch and ferocious opponent of Communism,” Trump said.

Quoting Roosevelt, he added: “The doctrines of Communistic Socialism, if consistently followed, mean the ultimate annihilation of civilisation.”

Trump expanded on that theme during his address, arguing that communist ideology posed a greater long-term danger than many of the country’s past crises.

“As we’re seeing now, communism is the greatest threat to our country,” he said.

“I think it’s a bigger threat, potentially a bigger threat than” World War I, World War II, Pearl Harbor and the September 11 attacks “because it’s like a cancer that spreads and you’d better stop it fast.”

“We will never let the United States become a communist country; it won’t happen.”

The President also linked his criticism of communism to his broader message marking the country’s approaching 250th anniversary.

“As we enter our 250th Year, Americans must never forget we are a historic and heroic people, with a heroic spirit, and a heroic purpose in this world,” he said.

“He boldly fought for what he called a ‘New Nationalism’ — putting the needs of the whole nation and all the people above partisanship, lobbyists, identity politics, and special interests,” Trump said.

Trump portrayed Roosevelt as a leader who believed national strength depended on courage and ambition.

“Theodore Roosevelt reminds us all that to be a great nation, and to be a free nation, we must have Courage,” he said, quoting Roosevelt’s observation that, “Freedom is not a gift that lasts long in the hands of cowards.”

He said Roosevelt “believed in an America that worked” and “refused to accept failure, mediocrity, corruption, decay, or decline.”

The President also used the speech to defend his “America First” agenda.

“If our Declaration of Independence means anything at 250 years, it is surely that the duty of our government is to serve the American people, and only the American people. It is to put America first,” he said.

While centred on Theodore Roosevelt’s legacy, Trump’s address also touched on immigration, the economy, energy policy, the Panama Canal and Iran before returning repeatedly to what he described as America’s founding values and national identity.

Theodore Roosevelt served as the 26th President of the United States from 1901 to 1909 and is remembered for expanding the national parks system, strengthening federal conservation policies and increasing America’s role on the world stage. His years in North Dakota are widely regarded as formative in shaping his political philosophy.

The Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library opened this week as the United States prepares to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence on July 4. The Trump administration has made the anniversary a major national observance, using it to highlight themes of patriotism, national history and American identity.