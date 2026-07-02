Venezuela quakes death toll rises to 2,295

Caracas: The death toll from the two powerful earthquakes that struck Venezuela on June 24 has risen to 2,295, while the number of injured has climbed to 11,267, Venezuelan National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez has said.

“As of today, there are 2,295 fatalities and 11,267 injuries. We are currently counting 12,841 affected people,” Rodriguez said during a daily update on the country’s situation on Wednesday (local time) after the earthquakes that rocked the country last week.

He said 6,461 people had been rescued by more than 4,000 international and domestic rescue workers and volunteers, reports Xinhua news agency.

Rodriguez, who also heads the command centre for the creation of temporary camps, called on health workers, security personnel and firefighters to register on the Patria platform in order to address housing problems caused by the earthquakes.

He said 25 temporary camps were active, including 13 in La Guaira, eight in Caracas, two in Miranda, one in Carabobo and one in Yaracuy.

Rodriguez said authorities were moving quickly to equip the camps and transfer affected people there.

Since June 24, Venezuela has recorded 782 aftershocks, though their frequency and magnitude have decreased, he said.

Meanwhile, Venezuela’s acting president Delcy Rodriguez has declared seven days of national mourning in tribute to the victims of the powerful earthquakes that struck the country on June 24.

“In honour of the memory of the victims, I have decided to decree National Mourning for seven (7) days, starting at 6:00 p.m. today,” Rodriguez wrote in a statement posted on social media on Wednesday (local time).

She said that “in these moments of profound sadness, we embrace those who suffer from this tragedy and reaffirm our commitment to accompany and protect them.”

“Venezuela’s soul is torn by the human losses caused by the devastating earthquakes,” Rodriguez added.