‘Trying to satisfy heirs of Nehru family’: K’taka BJP chief on Priyank Kharge’s RSS remarks

Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on Minister Priyank Kharge, defending the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and accusing the Congress leader of targeting the organisation for political gains.

It can be recalled that Minister Kharge had written a letter to RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat questioning the legal adherence of the body and seeking a written reply.

In a strongly worded statement, Vijayendra alleged that Priyank Kharge belonged to a family that had benefited from the acquisition of assets worth nearly Rs 5,000 crore belonging to the Associated Journals Limited, which published the National Herald newspaper, through the Young Indian company.

Defending the RSS, Vijayendra said the organisation had grown into the world’s largest voluntary body through its commitment to transparency, national service, dedication and sacrifice.

“The RSS has become the world’s largest organisation because of its unwavering commitment to transparent conduct and national dedication. All its activities are direct, open and transparent, and are carried out in the public domain,” he said.

The BJP leader further alleged that several extremist organisations operating under minority identities were engaged in anti-national activities and receiving illegal foreign donations.

He claimed that the state Home Department possessed information regarding such activities and questioned why Priyank Kharge had not sought explanations from those organisations.

“RSS does not function secretly like madrasas. Institutions that spread religious fanaticism and encourage opposition to nationalism do not seem to catch your attention. Since your politics depends on the vote bank emerging from such sources, how can you be expected to show commitment or moral responsibility towards preventing anti-national activities?” Vijayendra said.

Referring to recent questions raised about the RSS and its registration status, Vijayendra said RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had already provided an appropriate response to such criticisms.

He accused Priyank Kharge of criticising the RSS as part of his political strategy in an attempt to please the Nehru-Gandhi family.

“Your political capital today consists of making childish attacks on the RSS and thereby trying to satisfy the heirs of the Nehru family. If this gives you some distorted sense of satisfaction, continue doing it. I only feel pity because it is like spitting at the sky,” Vijayendra remarked.

He further claimed that Priyank Kharge was under the illusion that every criticism of the RSS would generate headlines and provoke reactions, adding that such misconceptions would soon disappear.