Tulu Wiktionary and Tulu Wikisource Go Live: A Major Milestone for Tulu Language and Culture

In an exciting development for the Tulu-speaking community, the Tulu Wiktionary and Tulu Wikisource officially went live. Tulu Wiktionary, one of the online dictionaries maintained by the Wikimedia Foundation, is now accessible to the public. Users can search, edit, and contribute to the dictionary, ensuring it remains a rich and growing resource for the language. This achievement is the result of six years of dedicated voluntary efforts by the Karavali Wikimedians and Tulu Wikimedians.

Key contributors to this project include Dr. Vishwanatha Badikana, Dr. Pavanaja Bharathesha Alasademajalu, , Dr. Kishore Kumar Rai Sheni, and Yakshitha, among others and technichal support by Anoop Rao Karkala, Chidananda Kampaa and Bharathesha Alasademajalu Their work, which began in August 2018 following the initiation of a Tulu postgraduate course at University College, has now culminated in the successful launch of the Tulu Wiktionary. This has more than 3000 pages and all are segregated according to grammatically. This platform will serve as a vital resource for the global Tulu community, offering a digital space where language enthusiasts and scholars can collaboratively expand and refine the Tulu lexicon.

Wiktionary is a free, multilingual online dictionary providing definitions, etymologies, pronunciations, translations, and more. Unlike traditional dictionaries, it is collaboratively edited by volunteers from around the world, making it a dynamic and ever-evolving resource. Tulu Wiktionary will provide in-depth information on words in the Tulu language, with usage examples, word origins, and grammatical details, offering immense value to language learners, linguists, and cultural scholars alike.

In addition to the Tulu Wiktionary, the Tulu Wikisource has also been launched. Wikisource is a free online digital library that hosts source texts in the public domain or under open copyright. Users can access, read, and contribute by transcribing and proofreading texts to ensure accuracy. The Tulu Wikisource will focus on preserving original Tulu documents such as books, letters, historical texts, and literary works, making them accessible to a global audience. This platform will be particularly useful for researchers, students, and anyone interested in the preservation of Tulu literary heritage.

The launch of these two platforms is a major step in promoting and preserving Tulu language and culture on the global stage, ensuring that future generations can continue to learn and engage with this rich cultural heritage.

Contact Number : Bharathesha Alasandemajalu – 9008027271