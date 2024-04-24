Tulukoota Kuwait to hold ‘BLOOD DONATION CAMP’ on April 26th

Kuwait: Tulukoota Kuwait is pleased to announce that it will be organizing a blood donation camp on 26th April at Central Blood Bank, Jabriya from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm. The event is being held in collaboration with the Central Blood Bank and aims to promote voluntary blood donation and raise awareness about the importance of donating blood.

The need for blood is constant, and every two seconds, someone in the world requires a blood transfusion. Blood transfusions are essential for the treatment of various medical conditions, including cancer, surgery, and trauma. However, blood shortages are a common problem, and many people suffer due to the lack of access to safe blood.

The blood donation camp is open to all healthy individuals who are willing to donate blood. Donors will undergo a brief medical examination to ensure that they are eligible to donate blood. All safety precautions, including social distancing and sanitization, will be followed to ensure the safety of donors and volunteers.

We encourage all eligible donors to come forward and donate blood at the camp. Your donation can save lives and make a significant difference in someone’s life. Every donation counts, and together, we can make a difference.

For more information about the blood donation camp, please contact Mr Vijay Kumar at 99136935 or Visit our website www.tulukootakuwait. org

Please click the link below to register for the blood donation.

http://www.tulukootakuwait. org/bdc.htm