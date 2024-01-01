Turkey to bring about ‘real breakthroughs’ in 2024: Erdogan



Ankara: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in his New Year’s address that Turkey would begin to bring about “real breakthroughs” in 2024.

In the televised address on Sunday, Erdogan extended new year greetings to his countrymen and people in the world, expressing the hope for a “better, more peaceful, and more prosperous future for all humanity”.

He also stressed the importance of 2023 marking the end of Turkey’s first century as a republic and the beginning of the “Century of Turkey” in 2024, referring to a government goal of building a powerful country, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, Erdogan also acknowledged the existence of “new challenges, new problems, and new setbacks” in areas ranging from “the fight against terror to economic traps”.

“Turkey will not only work to achieve its own security and prosperity, but also to create a climate of peace globally and in the region,” he said.

“We are trying to achieve peace in our region. We are improving our relations with our friends in all areas,” he added.