Turkish President, Iraqi PM meet on regional, bilateral issues

Istanbul: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani have held a closed-door meeting in Istanbul, according to a statement from the Turkish presidential office.

During their discussions on Friday, Erdogan highlighted the serious security threats that terrorist organisations pose to both Turkey and Iraq. He called for a unified strategy to combat these threats, stressing the importance of peace and stability for both nations, Xinhua news agency reported.

Erdogan also expressed concerns over the rising “Israeli aggression” in Gaza and Lebanon. He urged the international community, particularly regional nations, to take collective action to stop the violence.

The Turkish President emphasised the need to strengthen bilateral relations, particularly through the Development Road Project, which aims to improve connectivity between the two countries by establishing an extensive network of railways, roads, and ports to facilitate trade and transportation.

The Iraqi News Agency (INA) reported that Al-Sudani and Erdogan called on Arab and Islamic countries, along with international organisations and the United Nations, to support efforts for a ceasefire in the region. They underscored the necessity of facilitating relief operations, providing humanitarian aid to those affected, initiating reconstruction efforts, and preserving the Palestinian presence on its “historical land”.

Additionally, the INA noted that the two leaders discussed ways to implement existing agreements and partnerships in various economic and development sectors.