TVK chief Vijay extends women’s day wishes; slams DMK govt on safety issues

Chennai: Tamil superstar-turned-politician and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) President, Vijay extended his wishes on International Women’s Day while launching a strong critique against the ruling DMK government over women’s safety in Tamil Nadu.

In a statement, Vijay conveyed his heartfelt greetings to women across the state. “To all the mothers, sisters, daughters, and friends in Tamil Nadu, I extend my warmest Women’s Day wishes. True happiness exists only when there is safety. Without safety, happiness becomes an illusion,” he said.

Expressing concern over the current state of affairs, Vijay added, “I understand how you feel. What can we do?”

He went on to criticise the DMK government, stating, “We all chose this government together. But only now do we realise how they have deceived us.”

The TVK leader urged people to unite for a change in governance.

“Everything can change, and change is necessary. In 2026, we will come together and replace the DMK government, which has failed to ensure women’s safety,” he declared.

Vijay concluded his statement with a call for solidarity, assuring, “I will always stand by you as a son, brother, or friend in every situation.”

Vijay officially launched TVK on February 2, 2024, positioning his party against corruption and divisive politics.

While he chose to sit out of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he has confirmed that TVK will contest the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

On August 22, 2024, Vijay unveiled the TVK’s party flag and theme song at the party headquarters in Panaiyur, Chennai. Later, on October 27, 2024, TVK held its inaugural conference in Vikravandi, Villupuram district, which attracted an estimated crowd of three lakh people.

During the event, Vijay launched a sharp attack on both the DMK and BJP, branding the BJP as his ideological adversary and the DMK as his political adversary.

He accused the DMK of being a family-centric party that exploits Dravidian identity for personal gain and criticised the BJP for indulging in divisive politics.

Following these remarks, the DMK dismissed Vijay and TVK as the “C team” of the BJP.