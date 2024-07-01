Two Accused in Judicial Custody Hospitalized after Assault in Jail

Mangaluru: Two of the accused who were in Judicial custody were injured after an assault between rival gang members in Mangalore Jail here, on July 1.

The injured have been identified as Muhammad Sameer alias Kadapar Sameer (33), a resident of Ullal, and Muhammad Mansoor alias Boliyar Mansoor (30), a resident of Boliyar.

According to the police, both Muhammad Sameer and Muhammad Mansoor were in Judicial custody for the last 20 days, in Crime No 116/2024 of Ullala PS, were attacked by rival gang members, Topi Naufal, and others, who are presently in Mangalore Jail under various cases.

The incident occurred between 6:30 to 6:45 pm on July 1. Both sustained injuries on their head, shoulders, and other parts of the body. Sameer and Mansoor were injured in a fight between rival gang members with sharp items from the kitchen. Both the injured have been shifted to the Wenlock Hospital for treatment and are out of danger.

Both are accused in various cases, have rowdy sheets, and belong to rival gangs. The entire incident was captured on CCTV Camera. Others involved in the assault are, Muffad Rifat (28), Muhammad Rizwan (34), Ibrahim Kallel (30), Umar Farooq Irfan, Altaf, Naufal, Jainudeen

and others.

Based on the complaint of Jail authorities, a case has been registered at the Barke Police Station and further investigation is on.