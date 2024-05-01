Two arrested, 407 grams of MDMA worth Rs 9 lakh seized

Mangaluru: The Central Crime Branch police here have arrested two persons and seized 407 grams of MDMA worth Rs 9 lakh from the accused.

The police idenified the accused as Mohammed Ishan, 35, and Jaffar Sadiq, 35, both from Ullal.

In a press note, the city police said based on a tip off, they raided a house in Kotekar Beeri and seized the MDMA that had been stocked illegally. The accused were procuring MDMA synthetic drug from Bengaluru and selling it to college students and other prospective clients in the city.

Apart form the MDMA, the police also seized a car, four mobile phones, a digital weighing machine and Rs 32,800. Sadiq is an accused in nine criminal cases, including an attempt to murder case and cannabis-selling case registered in Ullal Police Station. Ishan is an accused in a case of illegal sale of MDMA registered in Konaje Police station.