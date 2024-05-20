Two Arrested for Illegal Possession of Pistol in Ullal

Mangaluru: The CCB Police arrested two persons for illegal possession of a pistol on May 20.

The arrested have been identified as Mohammed Asgar (26) and Abdul Nissar (29) from Kasargod.

After receiving information from reliable sources that two persons in the Pilikur area of Talapady village were roaming around in a black car carrying a pistol, the CCB police got into action and arrested the accused. The police seized a pistol, two live bullets, two mobile phones, and a black Hyundai Verna car all worth Rs 7.15 lakh from their possession.

In this regard, a case has been registered in the Ullal Police Station. Accused Mohammad Asgar is involved in various crimes and eight cases have been registered against him in Manjeshwar police station.

Under the direction of Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal IPS and the able leadership of ACP CCB Unit Geetha Kulkarni, the operation was carried out by Police Inspector Shyam Sundar HM, PSI Sudeep MV, and CCB personnel.