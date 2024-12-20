Two Arrested in Separate Cybercrime Cases in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: Recent developments in Mangaluru have highlighted the growing concerns surrounding Cybercrime, culminating in the arrests of two individuals linked to fraudulent schemes that exploited victims through deceptive investment invitations. The arrests, conducted by the CEN Crime Police Station, underline the persistent threat posed by Cyber Criminals in today’s digital landscape.

The first individual, Kanathala Vasudeva Reddy, aged 25 and hailing from Rampa village in Orissa, was apprehended following a victim’s report of being defrauded through a fraudulent WhatsApp message. The message lured the victim into investing a substantial sum of Rs10,84,017 in the promise of inflated dividends from stock market investments. Once the victim recognized the deceit, he promptly complained to the CEN police, which led to the arrest of Reddy. Further investigation revealed Reddy’s involvement in a broader scheme, wherein he reportedly provided SIM cards to over 500 fraudsters based in Dubai. His subsequent apprehension by immigration officials while attempting to flee to Dubai was a significant development in this case.

In a parallel incident, Jayanth P, a 35-year-old from Kozhikode, also fell under police scrutiny after a similar complaint emerged. Another victim, deceived by a WhatsApp group message, lost Rs 40,64,609 after investing in hopes of high returns from the stock market. This case unfolded with the victim reporting the incident, leading to Jayanth’s arrest. Investigations indicated that Jayanth’s bank account had over 90 complaints registered against it nationwide, suggesting a troubling pattern of fraudulent activity.

The arrests of Reddy and Jayanth are illustrative of a broader issue that transcends geographical boundaries. Cybercrime continues to proliferate, often targeting vulnerable individuals through seemingly innocent communications.

The operation was executed under the supervision of Mangaluru City Police Commissioner, Anupam Agrawal, IPS, along with DCP Law & Order Siddharth Goyal and DCP Crime & Traffic Ravishankar. The police are actively continuing their investigation to identify and locate additional suspects involved in this cyber fraud case. The initiative was spearheaded by ACP Ravish Nayak, along with Station House Officer CEN and Police Inspector Satish M P, from CEN Police Station.