Two Auto Drivers Electrocuted at Rosario

Mangaluru: In a tragic incident two Auto drivers were electrocuted after they came in contact with a live electric wire behind Rosario School Road here, on June 27.

The deceased have been identified as Raju (50), Pallyahobli, Hassan, and Devaraj (46) from Puttur. Both were residing in a rented house behind the Rosario Church.

According to the CCTV footage, on June 26 night, at around 9 pm, while it was raining heavily, an electric wire from the nearby electric pole snapped and fell on the road. At the same time, when Raju came out of his room, he came in contact with the live wire and was electrocuted. Seeing this Devraj came out immediately with a gunny bag to save Raju but he too was electrocuted.

A case has been registered based on the complaint of the deceased brother under section 304A and an investigation is on.