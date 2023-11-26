Two Dakshina Kannada Youths Returning From Kambla in Bengaluru Die in Road Mishap

Mangaluru: In a tragic accident, two youths from Dakshina Kannada died and three others were injured after the car they were travelling in collided with a truck at Chigani Palya village of Kottagere Hobali here, on November 26.

The deceased have been identified as Kishan Shetty (20) from Kenjar and Philip Neri (32) from Bhattara Thota, Dakshina Kannada. The injured are Preethi Lobo, Nithish Bhandary and Harish also from Dakshina Kannada.

According to sources, Kishan Shetty, Philip Neri, Preethi Lobo, Nithish Bhandary and Harish were returning to Mangaluru in their car after watching the Kambala Event in Bengaluru. A truck which was on its way to Tumkuru from Kunigal collided with the car near Chigani Palya on National Highway 33, killing Kishan and Philip on the spot.

Other occupants in the car Nithish, Preethi and Harish were severely injured in the accident and have been admitted to the hospital.

Kunigal police reached the spot for further investigations.