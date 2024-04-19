Two Drivers Injured after Lorry crashes into Vehicles and Shops at Yedapadav

Mangaluru: A soil-laden Lorry crashed into vehicles and shops after its brakes failed at Yedapadav here, on April 19.

According to sources, the incident occurred on the Mangalore – Moodbidri Highway 169 when the brakes of the soil-laden lorry failed at Yedapadav. The Lorry crashed into the shops and later into a Private bus, lorry, and other vehicles and rolled over.

In the incident, two Lorry drivers, who were injured, were rushed to the hospital for further treatment. Due to the impact, three shops, a private bus, a lorry, and four scooters parked on the side of the road were damaged.

Bajpe police visited the place and are investigating.