Two Drown while Fishing in Barkur River

Udupi: Two people who were fishing in the Sita River at Barkur drowned on March 26.

The deceased have been identified as Shreesha (21) and Prashanth Poojary (35) both residents of Hosala, Barkur.

According to the PSI of Brahamavar Madhu PS, on March 26 morning, both Shreesha and Prashanth had gone for fishing. While spreading the fishing net to catch fish, both were washed away due to the high tide. The locals who noticed them struggling tried their best to rescue them, but in vain.

Fire officials and the Brahmavar Police rushed to the spot. Their bodies were later retrieved with the help of swimmer Eshwar Malpe, fire tenders and the locals.

A case has been registered in the Brahmavar Police Station.



