Two Drug Peddlers Arrested at Bondel

Mangaluru: The Anti Drug Team arrested two Drug Peddlers while they were selling drugs at a public place in Kavoor, here on February 9.

The arrested have been identified as Himaneesh (26) from Mangaluru and Pavan Raj (28) from Kotekar.

According to the police, on February 9, at around 9 am, Himaneesh and Pavan were trying to sell the banned drugs at a public place in Kavoor. The Anti Drug Team got into action and arrested both the accused and seized the banned drugs worth Rs 57,000 from their possession.

The Kavoor police have registered a case under section 8 C, 21 b, 27 b NDPS Act.

Police commissioner Anupam Agrawal is committed to curb drug menace in the city, under his direction and the able guidance of DCP Law and Order Siddarth Goel and DCP Crime and Traffic Dinesh Kumar and the leadership of ACP Mangalore North Sub Division Manoj Kumar, the operation was carried out by the Anti Drug Team.