Two found murdered in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A man and a woman were found murdered under the limits of Narsingi Police Station on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Tuesday.

The bodies were found on a hillock near Ananta Padmanabha Swamy temple in Puppalaguda under the limits of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate. A few youngsters, who had gone on the hillock to watch the sunrise, found the body of a man and immediately alerted police on ‘Dial 100’. Police rushed to the spot and took up an investigation.

The police found the body of a woman at a distance of about 60 meters. Both the victims are believed to be aged 30-35 years. Police said the man and woman were stabbed and were crushed by boulders. They were suspected to have been murdered on Monday night. Police found beer bottles and some other material near the bodies.

The bodies were shifted to Osmania Hospital for autopsy. Police were scanning CCTV footage near the scene of the offence to gather clues. Preliminary investigation shows the duo reached the area around 8 p.m. Police were trying to identify the victims.

A police officer said they were gathering information regarding missing complaints in Puppalaguda and surrounding areas. As the area is known for construction and stone-crushing activity, police were trying to find out if workers went missing from any construction site.

The deceased man appeared to be a construction worker. The police registered a case and took up an investigation. Efforts were being made to find the man and woman had any relation. The victims are suspected to be residents of some other state.

A police officer said they were investigating the case from all angles. “We are gathering technical evidence to know if they were brought here and murdered or somebody came and killed them while they were here,” the police officer said.