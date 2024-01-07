Two from Rajasthan killed in Himachal road accident



Shimla: Two tourists from Rajasthan were killed while another was injured when the car in which they were travelling met with an accident on the Chandigarh-Manali national in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district on Sunday, police said.

The tourists were on way to Manali from Jaipur.

The deceased are identified as Bhupender Chaudhary and Arihant Chhajre, while the injured Laxman was admitted to the Zonal Hospital in Mandi, some 200 km from the state capital Shimla.

According to the police, prima facie the cause of the accident was that the driver lost control over the vehicle that skidded off the road and rolled down. It got stuck in iron bars of an under-construction bridge.