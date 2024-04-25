Two groups clash in Tihar jail, four inmates injured



New Delhi: In a suspected gang war and fight for supremacy inside the prison, two groups of inmates clashed inside Tihar’s jail number 3, an official said on Thursday, adding that four inmates sustained injuries.

The incident occurred on Wednesday morning and police have also registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC in connection with the incident.

The police said that the injured were from separate groups and the reason for the attack was to establish supremacy inside the prison, as per the initial probe.

“The injured were admitted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) hospital and later discharged after treatment,” said the official.