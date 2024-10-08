Two Including Woman Arrested in Mumtaz Ali Death Case

Mangaluru: The recent tragic death of Mumtaz Ali, the Chairman of Misbha Educational Institutions, has unveiled a disturbing narrative that raises questions about the circumstances leading to his untimely demise.

The Kavoor police have arrested two individuals, including a woman, in connection with this case, which has garnered significant public attention.

On October 6, the discovery of Mumtaz Ali’s car in an accident condition at Kuloor Bridge initiated concerns regarding his whereabouts.

Compounding these worries was a voice message from Ali to his family indicating his intention not to return home, which inevitably raised suspicions among his loved ones. Following this message, a missing person’s report was filed by his brother, who alleged that Ali had been the victim of blackmail, suggesting that these pressures may have contributed to his tragic decision to end his life.

On October 7, Ali’s lifeless body was found in the Phalguni River, near Kulur Bridge, prompting the Kavoor police to launch an investigation based on the familial complaints. Subsequently, on October 8, police apprehended the accused, identified as Rehmath and Shoib, in Melkar, Bantwal. The arrests were carried out under the oversight of Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal, with collaborative efforts from various law enforcement officials, including DCPs Siddharth Goyal and Dinesh Kumar, and Mangaluru North ACP Srikanth.

This case encapsulates not only a personal tragedy but also a broader societal issue, shedding light on the darker aspects of human interactions, including blackmail and its potential consequences. As the investigation unfolds, the inquiry must be carried out meticulously to bring justice to Mumtaz Ali and his grieving family. The efforts of the Kavoor police demonstrate a commitment to uncovering the truth behind this complex and troubling case.