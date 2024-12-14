Two Injured in Collision Between Innova Car and Truck in Mulki

Mangaluru: A significant traffic incident occurred on National Highway 66 near the Mukli Kshirasagara petrol bunk, involving a collision between an Innova car and a truck. The truck, which was transporting stones from Mangaluru to Hosapete, was struck by the Innova vehicle owned by Ramnath Pai of Mukli.

The accident resulted in injuries to two individuals, Rohan, the driver of the car, hailing from Kokkarkal, and Ramesh Devaraj, a resident of Angaragudda. Both parties sustained injuries and were admitted to a local hospital for medical attention.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the incident was caused by driver negligence, leading to extensive damage to the front end of the Innova. Eyewitnesses reported that the impact was severe enough to completely damage the front side of the Innova.

It was also reported that a purse and ATM card were stolen from the car while bystanders attempted to assist the injured parties.

The Mangaluru North traffic police have arrived at the scene and are conducting further investigations to ascertain the specifics surrounding the accident and the subsequent theft.



