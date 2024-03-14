Two kids among four killed in Delhi building fire



New Delhi: At least four people, including two children, died while five others were rescued after a massive fire broke out at a four-storey residential building in Delhi’s Shastri Nagar area in the early hours of Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Manoj (30), his wife Suman (28), and two children, aged 3 and 5-years-old.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Surendra Choudhary said that on Thursday at 5:22 a.m. a call regarding a major fire at Gali No.13, near Sarojini Park in Shastri Nagar area was received. Accordingly local police, four fire tenders, ambulances and three PCR Vans rushed to the spot.

“It is a residential house with four floors and parking on the ground floor. The fire started in the parking area, causing the entire building to fill with smoke. Despite the narrow street, firefighters managed to reach the scene and extinguished the fire,” said the DCP.

“A search was conducted on each floor. A total of three men, four women, and two children were rescued and taken to the Hedgewar Hospital where four, including two children, died,” said the official.