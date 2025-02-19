Two loyalists of Jitendra Awhad join Ajit Pawar camp

Mumbai: NCP-SP legislator Jitendra Awhad on Tuesday received a major blow as his two staunch supporters Abhijeet Pawar and Hemant Wani joined the Ajit Pawar’s NCP.

Abhijeet Pawar, who was Awhad’s personal assistant and managed his political affairs, along with NCP-SP’s State Vice-President Hemant Vani, joined the NCP on Tuesday in the presence of Ajit Pawar, along with hundreds of young party workers from Thane and Mumbra.

Ajit Pawar criticised Awhad, saying that NCP boasted of several prominent figures from the Thane district but left due to one individual.

“At that time, no one introspected why they left. Introspection was necessary. People make mistakes while working, but if someone deliberately makes mistakes, no one will stay with them,” he said.

He also made a sarcastic remark on Jitendra Awhad indirectly.

Ajit Pawar remarked, “When Abhijeet Pawar was to join the party, some calls were made, asking him to meet and find a way out mutually. When are they going to find a way now? Were they napping?”

“A leader and a party must have a vision, and they must work by bringing all sections of society together. This is how the NCP operates. The strength of NCP increases with the induction of such individuals,” he said.

He added that the NCP practices politics of inclusion, and it values and respects new party members while also valuing old ones.

Reassuring the women of the state, Ajit Pawar clarified that the Ladki Bahin Scheme will never be discontinued but also emphasised that the government is ensuring that its benefits reach deserving women.

Ajit Pawar said that the incoming in the NCP from other parties is underway, adding that he is focusing on increasing the party’s presence across the state, especially after its performance in the Assembly elections.

He has asked the party workers to focus on enrollment of more members in the coming days.