Two Manipur natives arrested in Assam for drug peddling



Guwahati: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) here arrested two drug peddlers from Manipur in a bid to foil an interstate drug smuggling attempt, officials said on Wednesday.

According to a senior official, the duo were arrested from a Delhi-bound train at the Guwahati station on Tuesday night.

At the time of the arrest, they were carrying a consignment from Moreh in Manipur. The peddlers were heading towards West Bengal’s Coach Behar area to deliver the consignment.

The arrested individuals are identified as Rahish and Hafiz Anish.

Both of them hail from Imphal West. “We have seized 9.669 kg of Methamphetamine from their possession. The narcotic substances were discreetly packed in plastic packets hidden within cloth and blankets in their hand baggage,” the official added.

Further investigation in the matter is underway.