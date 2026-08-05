Two minor cousins killed, teen critically injured in Begusarai road accident

Patna: Two minor cousins were killed on the spot, and another teenager sustained critical injuries after a speeding Scorpio SUV collided head-on with the motorcycle they were riding in Bihar’s Begusarai district on Wednesday morning, officials said.

The accident occurred on State Highway 55 (SH-55), near a petrol pump at Korjana under the Cheria Bariyarpur police station area.

According to an official, the three teenagers were travelling on a single motorcycle to a mobile phone shop when the Scorpio, coming from the opposite direction at high speed, collided head-on with their bike.

The impact was so severe that the motorcycle was badly damaged, and two of the teenagers died at the scene. The deceased have been identified as 16-year-old Pawan Kumar, son of Dharmendra Sahani, and 14-year-old Ganpat Kumar, son of Vilayati Sahani.

Both were residents of Meghaul Biduliya in Ward No. 3 under the Khodawandpur police station area and were maternal cousins. Pawan’s other maternal cousin, 15-year-old Gautam Kumar, son of Vijay Sahani, sustained critical injuries in the accident.

He was initially taken to the Cheria Bariarpur Primary Health Centre and later referred to Begusarai Sadar Hospital. Gautam has been admitted to the ICU, where he is undergoing treatment, and his condition is reported to be critical.

According to family members, the three teenagers worked at the ‘Mamu-Bhanja Mobile’ shop near Vishwakarma Chowk in Cheria Bariarpur. Pawan and Ganpat used to manage the shop while staying at their maternal grandparents’ home.

On Wednesday morning, the three left for the shop together on the same motorcycle when the accident occurred near Korjana. Following the collision, panic spread at the spot. Local residents rushed to the scene and informed the police.

The Scorpio driver fled after the accident, leaving the vehicle behind.

On receiving the information, police from Cheria Bariarpur police station reached the spot and took possession of the bodies and sent them to Begusarai Sadar Hospital for postmortem examinations.

Police have seized the Scorpio involved in the accident and launched raids to trace and arrest the absconding driver. CCTV footage from the area is also being examined to establish the circumstances of the accident and identify the driver.

The deaths have plunged the families into grief, while a pall of gloom has descended over their village.