Two More Test Positive for COVID-19 in DK

Mangaluru: Two more persons in DK have tested positive for COVID-19 on May 17.

A 35-year-old woman who had travelled from Maharastra to Mangaluru and another 31-year-old man has been tested positive for COVID-19. The district administration is in the process of tracing the contacts of the 31-year-old man.

It is learnt that the 35-year-old woman from Yeyyadi along with her husband and son had travelled from Mumbai to Mangaluru on May 14.

Both have been admitted to Wenlock COVID hospital in DK.

