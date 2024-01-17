Two persons gored to death by bull during Jallikattu in TN



Chennai: Two persons were gored to death by a bull during a Jallikattu event at Siravayal in Sivaganga district of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

Among the two who succumbed to their injuries are 11-year-old boy and thirty-year-old man. They were gored by an angry bull near the entry point of the venue.

The two were rushed to the hospital immediately but their lives could not be saved.

The Jallikattu events or bull taming are carried out during the Pongal celebrations in Tamil Nadu. Pongal is the biggest harvest festival of Tamil Nadu and marks the advent of a new Tamil year.

Several big and small Jallikattu events are held in several districts of the state of Tamil Nadu with huge participation of people.