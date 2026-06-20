Two snatchers, auto-lifters arrested by Delhi Police; two stolen vehicles recovered

New Delhi: The Crack Team of Anand Vihar Police Station in Delhi’s Shahdara district has arrested two alleged snatchers and auto-lifters and recovered two stolen two-wheelers from their possession, police said on Saturday.

In view of the recent rise in incidents of snatching and motor vehicle theft in Shahdara district, the Crack Team of PS Anand Vihar was assigned the task of identifying and apprehending active offenders operating in the area.

A dedicated police team comprising Head Constables Lokesh, Sonu and Pradeep, along with Constable Gourav, was constituted under the close supervision of Inspector Manish Kumar, SHO of Anand Vihar Police Station, and ACP Vivek Vihar Mohinder Singh. The operation was carried out under the overall guidance of Shahdara District Police.

On June 18, while conducting routine patrol duty near Manglam Road in AGCR Enclave, the police team noticed two suspicious youths riding a CT-100 motorcycle without a registration number plate. The suspects were stopped and asked to produce ownership documents for the vehicle. However, they failed to provide any valid papers and appeared visibly nervous during questioning.

Upon verification, the motorcycle was found to be a stolen vehicle linked to E-FIR No. 013864/26, dated June 16, registered under Section 305(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Farsh Bazar Police Station. Both individuals were immediately taken into custody.

During sustained interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to stealing the recovered CT-100 motorcycle from the Farsh Bazar area on June 16. They further disclosed that they had stolen a Honda Activa scooter from the same area on June 13. Acting on their disclosure, police recovered the scooter from near CBD Ground in Shahdara. The scooter was found to be linked to E-FIR No. 013519/26, dated June 13, 2026, registered under Section 305(b) BNS at Farsh Bazar Police Station.

Police said the accused admitted that the stolen two-wheelers were being used to commit snatching incidents across different parts of Shahdara district. They also confessed to their involvement in FIR No. 208/26, registered under Sections 304(2) and 3(5) of the BNS at Anand Vihar Police Station in connection with a snatching case.

The accused have been identified as Ritik, 21, and Atul, 18, both residents of Vishwas Nagar in Shahdara, Delhi. During questioning, they reportedly told investigators that they committed the offences for financial gain and to meet their personal needs.

The police recovered one stolen CT-100 motorcycle bearing registration number DL7SCD-99XX and one stolen Honda Activa scooter bearing registration number DL5SBA-6XX8.

According to police, the arrests have helped solve multiple motor vehicle theft cases registered at Anand Vihar and Farsh Bazar police stations, in addition to a snatching case registered at Anand Vihar Police Station.