Patna civil court stays arrest of Khan Sir in coaching institute firing case

Patna: A court in Patna on Saturday granted interim relief to popular educator and YouTuber Faisal Khan alias Khan Sir in connection with the firing case under investigation in the city.

During the hearing, the court ordered that no coercive action be taken against him until further orders.

The court’s directive effectively stays Khan Sir’s arrest for the time being.

Similar relief has also been extended to three members of his staff, with the court directing that no punitive action be initiated against them until the next hearing.

According to reports, the Patna Police submitted the case diary before the court during Saturday’s proceedings.

After reviewing the documents, the court fixed the next date of hearing for June 25.

Khan Sir’s counsel stated that the court has granted protection from arrest until the next hearing and that the matter will now be considered further after examining the case diary and other materials placed on record.

While Khan Sir and three staff members received relief, his two security guards will continue to remain in judicial custody.

Bail applications filed on behalf of the guards are also part of the ongoing legal proceedings.

Khan Sir had earlier moved the Patna Civil Court seeking anticipatory bail in connection with the firing incident.

In his petition, he denied all allegations and maintained that he had no involvement in the shooting incident.

The plea argued that the accusations against him are baseless and that he has been falsely implicated in the matter.

The controversy has intensified amid an ongoing dispute between Khan Sir and Roshan Anand.

Following his release from jail, Roshan Anand alleged that attempts had been made to eliminate him and accused Khan Sir of involvement in a conspiracy against him.

He also alleged Khan Sir’s involvement in the murder of Prince Yadav.

Roshan Anand later attempted to register a complaint against Khan Sir at the Kadamkuan Police Station.

When the case was not immediately registered, he staged a protest outside the police station.

At present, the investigation remains underway, and the interim protection granted to Khan Sir and his staff will remain in effect until further orders of the court.