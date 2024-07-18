Two soldiers injured in gunfight in J&K’s Doda

Jammu: Two soldiers were injured on Thursday in a gunfight with the terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district.

Officials said that two soldiers were injured after a gunfight broke out between the security forces and the terrorists in the early hours in the Kastigarh area of the district.

“Security forces noticed suspicious movement following which a CASO (Cordon & Search Operation) was started.

“When the security forces closed on the terrorists, they fired after which an encounter started.

“In the initial firing by the terrorists two Army soldiers sustained injuries. They were immediately evacuated to the hospital. Operation against the terrorists continues in the area,” officials said.

Five security personnel, including four soldiers and a policeman of the special operations group (SOG) of J&K Police, were killed when terrorists ambushed a party of the security forces in the Bhata Dessa area of the same district on July 16.

Security forces have launched an aggressive counter-terrorism offensive in the hilly districts of Jammu division aimed at eradicating the terror ecosystem by arresting Overground Workers (OGWs), sympathisers and harbourers of terrorists.