Two students from Telangana killed in US road accident

Hyderabad: Two students from Telangana studying in the United States died in a road accident in the US state of Arizona.

Nivesh Mukka and Goutham Kumar Parsi, both 19 years old, were killed when a car in which they were travelling collided head-on with another car in Peoria on Saturday night (local time), according to information reaching their families.

While Nivesh hailed from Huzurabad town in Karimnagar district, Goutham Kumar was from Station Ghanpur in Jangaon district. Both were studying computer science engineering at Arizona State University.

The duo was returning home along with their friends from the university when the car coming from the opposite direction rammed into their vehicle. Nivesh and Goutham died on the spot while the drivers of both cars were injured.

Nivesh is the son of doctor couple Naveen and Swathi. The families of the two students have appealed to the Indian government to help in bringing the bodies home.