Two-Wheeler Lady Rider Injured as Buntings Entangles Around Her Neck

Two-Wheeler Lady Rider Injured as the Buntings Entangles Around Her Neck while Riding on the Maroli-Padil stretch of Road near Aspinwall-Needs Quick Action!

Mangaluru: A lady two-wheeler rider on the stretch of the Maroli-Padil road near Aspinwall, was entangled by the festoons around her neck, and luckily since she was going slow, and even though she lost balance and fell on the road, she suffered only bruises on her neck, arm and hands on February 19.

The festoon, tied for the recently concluded Congress conference, had snapped and entangled her neck. With no complaints lodged, the lady moved away from the spot, reluctant to take any help from the public. Even after this incident, which could have been more injurious or caused a fatality, still, the buntings/festoons exist, blowing left and right, which could harm more motorists if action is not taken quickly to remove them.

Team Mangalorean makes a humble request on behalf of the motorists to the Concerned authorities in MCC, or the police department to either remove these safety hazard buntings/festoons immediately or inform the District Congress Office officials to do the needful in removing them before they pose danger to the motorists, especially two-wheeler riders.