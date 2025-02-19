Two-year-old boy crushed to death by JCB in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: In a heart-wrenching incident, a two-year-old boy was crushed to death by a JCB (excavator/bulldozer) in Kadugodi locality on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Thavan Reddy.

According to the police, the incident occurred while the boy was playing in front of his residence.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the tragedy was caused due to overspeeding and negligent driving.

The vehicle ran over the boy, causing a severe head injury. He was immediately rushed to Vaidehi Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

The body has been sent for post-mortem. The Mahadevapura Traffic Police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

Further details are awaited regarding the incident.

Several road accidents were reported in Bengaluru in January.

On January 13, a 12-year-old boy was killed on his birthday and his elder brother sustained injuries when a lorry knocked down their motorcycle on Hennur Bande Road in Bengaluru.

The deceased was identified as Bhanutej, a native of Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh. He had come to the city to learn the Vedas and had been staying with a priest at a temple.

A 10-year-old schoolboy was killed and his father sustained injuries when their two-wheeler came under a water tanker after colliding with an SUV on January 6. The incident occurred on Hagadur Main Road in Bengaluru when the deceased Khagendra Bashwath Doppalapaudi was heading to school with his father. The family donated Khagendra’s eyes as they weren’t damaged in the accident.

On January 2, a 14-year-old boy died while another boy was injured after falling off a moving cruiser vehicle in Hanumanagar Tanda of the Basavakalyan taluk in Karnataka’s Bidar district.

The deceased was studying in Class 7. The incident happened when he was coming to the village. Another student, who was travelling with him, also fell off the cruiser vehicle and sustained serious injuries.



