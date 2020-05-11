Spread the love



















Two young drivers arrested for performing road stunts in UAE

UAE: Two reckless drivers were arrested for dangerous car drifts and road stunts on a public road in Ras Al Khaimah late on Sunday.

Sources with RAK Police said the Shaam police station was alerted about the two drivers who put the life of other road users at risk.

The duo turned a blind eye to all the traffic rules and regulations by speeding and performing stunts in their four-wheel-drive cars.

The police swung into action and identified and tracked them down, they added.

The two cars involved in the road stunts were impounded, while the case file was referred to the bodies concerned for legal action.

Investigations showed that the two drivers were 20 and 30-year-old men.

Stringent penalties shall be slapped on the two drivers who blatantly disregarded rules, authorities said.

“The RAK Police shall handle such illegal practices with zero tolerance and erring drivers will face legal action.”

Late in 2019, the Al Ain Traffic Court ordered an Arab driver, involved in a stunt on a Ras Al Khaimah road, to serve three months in jail.

The erring driver, also involved in car drifts, was slapped with a hefty fine of Dh40,000, according to sources.

The car was confiscated, while his driving licence was suspended.

In August last year, three young drivers were arrested in Sharjah for performing road stunts and car drifts.

The trio were initially spotted by the Federal Investigation Bureau of the Public Prosecutor in a video that went viral on social media.

The drivers – aged 23, 24 and 25 – were placed in temporary detention.