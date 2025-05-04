U.T. Khader Accuses BJP of Spreading Disinformation Regarding Suhas Shetty Murder Case

Mangalore: Karnataka Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader has publicly accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of deliberately misinterpreting his recent statements regarding the Suhas Shetty murder case and spreading misinformation to create confusion. The accusation comes in the wake of heightened public discussion and concern surrounding the case, which occurred within the Kavoor police station limits.

In a statement released via social media, Speaker Khader addressed what he described as a “BJP-inspired conspiracy” to distort his words and fuel unrest. He clarified that his initial comments on the case were made in response to media inquiries amid growing rumors of a religious motive behind the murder of Suhas Shetty, a known rowdy sheeter.

“At that time, I expressed suspicion that the incident could be a gang war between rowdies,” Khader stated. “This was in response to initial information and widespread speculation. Importantly, I also clearly emphasized that the complete truth of the matter would only be revealed following the arrest and investigation of the accused.”

Speaker Khader alleges that the BJP is selectively highlighting his initial comments about a potential gang war while ignoring his call for a thorough investigation. He asserts that this deliberate misrepresentation is intended to sow discord and damage his reputation.

The Suhas Shetty murder case has been a sensitive issue in the region, and the accusations of political manipulation are likely to further escalate tensions. The Speaker’s statement underscores the growing political dimension of the incident and its potential to influence public discourse in the region.