U T Khader Visits Infant Jesus Shrine on the Feast Day

Mangaluru: In a gesture that underscored the significance of faith and community, Sri U T Khader, the Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, visited the shrine of the Infant Jesus on its feast day. His presence during this auspicious occasion added a distinguished touch to the celebrations, which drew a substantial gathering of devotees from the region.

During his visit, Sri Khader engaged warmly with the local community, emphasizing the vital role that faith plays in fostering unity and cultural identity. He expressed his admiration for the traditions upheld at the shrine, recognizing its importance in promoting communal harmony amidst the diverse fabric of society.

The attendees at the event expressed their appreciation for the Speaker’s involvement, viewing it as a testament to his commitment to supporting religious and cultural events in Karnataka. His participation not only enriched the celebration but also served to reinforce the values of togetherness and devotion that are integral to the community.

Sri U T Khader’s visit on the feast day of the Infant Jesus resonated deeply with the devotees, marking a day of reflection, gratitude, and shared faith. The event served as a reminder of the enduring power of community and the importance of celebrating cultural heritage in a spirit of inclusivity.