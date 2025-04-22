U17 Student Soccer League 2025, a Celebration of Youth, Unity & Sportsmanship

UAE: The U17 Student Soccer League (SSL) 2025, organized by the Sports & Cultural Association (SCA), concluded on a triumphant note on Sunday, April 20th, at the Dubai Club for People of Determination. This vibrant day-long event united 16 leading school teams, coaches, franchisees, guests, and sponsors in a powerful celebration of youth empowerment, sportsmanship, and community inclusivity.

The event began with an energetic and well-attended opening ceremony. Graced by eminent dignitaries, school principals, team franchisees, and corporate sponsors, the inaugural session set a purposeful tone for the day ahead.

President of the Sports & Cultural Association, delivered a rousing keynote, underscoring the transformative role of sports in character development, teamwork, and youth leadership.

The tournament witnessed intense group-stage clashes leading into the knockout rounds, semi-finals, and a grand finale filled with passion, energy, and spirited support.

Grand Final

New Indian Model School, Dubai vs GEMS Our Own Indian School, Dubai

Final Score: 3–0

Champions: GEMS Our Own Indian School, Dubai

Runners-Up: New Indian Model School, Dubai

Second Runners-Up: GEMS Westminster School, Sharjah

The final match drew enthusiastic cheers and emotional celebrations, with GEMS Our Own Indian School, Dubai lifting the SSL 2025 Trophy amidst thunderous applause.

Individual Awards & Recognitions

Golden Glove (Best Goalkeeper): Archit Parakkal – GEMS Our Own Dubai

Golden Wall (Best Defender): Zain – New Indian Model School, Dubai

Golden Boot (Top Scorer): Nathan Habeeb – GEMS Our Own Dubai



Distinguished Guests in Attendance

Mr. Ismail Gokce, Delphi (Sales and Branch Manager, Middle East, South & East Africa and UK Export Regions)

Awarded Winners Trophy & Runner-Up Trophy/Vouchers

Mr. Kannan Ravi, BARAAK Group

Presented Winners Medals & Runner-Up Medals

Mrs. Megha Sagar Shettar

Presented Golden Wall Award & Honored Prime Hospital (Medical Partner)

Mrs. Anisha Vashdev Jaisinghani

Presented Golden Glove Award

Mrs. Athulya Sen (Model & Actress)

Recognized Match Referees with Tokens of Appreciation

Mrs. Natasha Prakash

Sponsored Winners’ Vouchers

Mr. Paul, President, Eurogas & TEPA

Awarded Raffle Prize (iPhone 16) to Mr. Thoufeeq

Recognized Mr. Javed of Pleasant Acrylic (Runner’s Sponsor)

Organizational Leadership of SCA Manager, President, Vice President, BOD’s they presented:

Golden Boot Award

Coach Appreciation Awards:

Mr. Jishar & Mr. Shahir

Bronze Trophy and Certificates: GEMS Westminster Sharjah

Token of Appreciation: Mr. Sadiq of Mirath Real Estate (Winner’s Sponsor)

Prime Hospital served as the Official Medical Partner for the U17 Student Soccer League 2025, extending its unwavering support to ensure the health and safety of all participants.

Extensive media coverage with on-site photo/video shoots, High social media interaction with live match updates, highlight reels, and team features, and positive feedback from parents, educators, and community leaders praising the event’s structure, safety, and impact.

The day culminated in a heartfelt vote of thanks delivered by the Event Coordinator who acknowledged all participating schools and students, dedicated sponsors and franchise partners, committed volunteers and referees, and the exceptional efforts of the SCA organizing committee.

The U17 Student Soccer League 2025 was not just a tournament—it was a dynamic platform fostering youth leadership, health, discipline, and community bonding. The Sports & Cultural Association is proud to champion this vision and is committed to making SSL a flagship event for years to come.



