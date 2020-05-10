Spread the love



















UAE announces 781 new coronavirus cases, 13 deaths

Abu Dhabi: The UAE has announced 781 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, the highest number of cases detected in a day for UAE.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) also reported 13 COVID-19 related deaths in the country. The deceased, who are of various nationalities, suffered from pre-existing chronic illnesses coinciding with the coronavirus, which resulted in complications that led to their death.

Meanwhile, 509 COVID-19 recoveries were also reported on Sunday, bringing the total recoveries to 4,804. It is the highest number of recoveries reported in the county so far.

New cases, more tests

MOHAP has conducted an additional 29,000 tests which resulted in the detection of the new cases, authorities added.

The total number of confirmed cases in the UAE is now 18,198 while the total death toll from COVID-19-related complications is 198.

The ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to all patients, calling on the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with all precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and protection of the public.